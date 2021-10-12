Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 7,390 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.31% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 283.6% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $40.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

