Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 100.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,539 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.51% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53.

