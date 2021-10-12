Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.64 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,636 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,015.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02.

