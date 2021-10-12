Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 127.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,858 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.06% of APi Group worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APG. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,315,000. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,301,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,245 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,096,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,708,000 after purchasing an additional 847,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 419.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 861,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 695,556 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APG stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.07. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

