SVB Leerink Reiterates Hold Rating for REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RGNX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of RGNX opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.70. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

