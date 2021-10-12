S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). S&W Seed posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in S&W Seed by 276.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 33,291 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 53.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SANW traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.51. 20,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.65. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

