Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SCMWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Swisscom has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

