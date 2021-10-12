Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
SCMWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Swisscom has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.
See Also: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.