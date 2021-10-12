Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Major Shareholder Sells $5,124,000.00 in Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) major shareholder Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stella Roy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Stella Roy sold 131,679 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $3,245,887.35.

NYSE:SWCH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.49. 1,319,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,450. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 111.32 and a beta of 0.75. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. Analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Switch by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 118,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 299,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 76,033 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Switch by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SWCH shares. Raymond James raised shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

