Switcheo (SWTH) Price Tops $0.0145 on Top Exchanges

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Switcheo has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Switcheo has a total market cap of $23.27 million and approximately $193,839.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo coin can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Switcheo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00062434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00123286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00076446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,355.68 or 1.00131438 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.01 or 0.06174315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,672,768,564 coins and its circulating supply is 1,607,006,142 coins. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.