SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading Down 11% Over Last Week

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $779,804.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.37 or 0.00320650 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009595 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001744 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,831,962 coins and its circulating supply is 120,828,794 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.