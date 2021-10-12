Synchrony Financial (SYF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $52.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

