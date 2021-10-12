Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.59.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $92,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,410,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,045. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

