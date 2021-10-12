SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $15 billion-$16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.53 billion.

NYSE SNX opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.36.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.88.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $126,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $34,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,740. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SYNNEX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 125.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of SYNNEX worth $17,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

