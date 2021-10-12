Synovus Financial (SNV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.99 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Synovus Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNV opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,130.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $830,130. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synovus Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of Synovus Financial worth $65,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

