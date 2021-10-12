Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Sells $41,100.00 in Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard L. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $30,700.00.

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,095. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $92.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 5.09%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sypris Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

