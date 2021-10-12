Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) CAO Anita A. Zielinski Sells 3,611 Shares

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,550. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 90.1% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 40.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,914,000 after buying an additional 532,233 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in Sysco by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Sysco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

