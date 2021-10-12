Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) versus BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Head to Head Review

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) and Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BAE Systems and Sysmex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A Sysmex 11.93% 12.99% 9.59%

BAE Systems has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sysmex has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BAE Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Sysmex pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. BAE Systems pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sysmex pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BAE Systems and Sysmex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAE Systems $22.02 billion 1.18 $1.67 billion $2.14 15.07 Sysmex $2.88 billion 8.72 $311.54 million $0.75 79.91

BAE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Sysmex. BAE Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sysmex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of BAE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sysmex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BAE Systems and Sysmex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAE Systems 0 4 7 0 2.64 Sysmex 0 3 1 0 2.25

Summary

BAE Systems beats Sysmex on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters. The Electronic Systems segment comprises the US and UK-based electronics activities, including electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, next-generation military communications systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, and hybrid electric drive systems. The Cyber and Intelligence segment includes the US-based Intelligence and Security business, and UK-headquartered Applied Intelligence business, and covers the group’s cyber security, secure government, and commercial and financial security activities. The Platforms and Services (US) segment manufactures combat vehicles, weapons and munitions, and delivers services and sustainment activities, including ship repair and the management of government-owned muni

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), China, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Taro Nakatani on February 20, 1968 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

