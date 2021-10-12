TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 52,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 192,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of TAAT Global Alternatives in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97.

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

