Tailwind International Acquisition (NYSE:TWNI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 154,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 350% from the average daily volume of 34,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. 39.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

