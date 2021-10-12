Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.10

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 102939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 2.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:TAK)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.
