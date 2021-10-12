Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.10

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 102939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 2.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

