Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on TALO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE:TALO traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,131. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.45.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

