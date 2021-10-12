Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:TALO traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.31. 9,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 96.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 59,965 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 115.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 26.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 1,976.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 255,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

