Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,579 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.05% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $20,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.75, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

In related news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

