Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Tanzanian Gold shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 364,328 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $114.95 million, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRX. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tanzanian Gold in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tanzanian Gold by 103.4% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 135,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 68,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tanzanian Gold in the second quarter valued at $153,000. 0.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The firm also engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. Its projects include Buckreef Gold Mine Re-Development, Itetemia and Kigosi. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

