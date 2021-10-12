Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 182,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Targa Resources worth $28,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 14.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 4,196.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of TRGP opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $53.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRGP. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.