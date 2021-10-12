Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)’s share price rose 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.09 and last traded at $26.09. Approximately 2,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 45,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

TARS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $548.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.78.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $147,224.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,221,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,831,038.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,434.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,196.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,990 shares of company stock worth $419,004 in the last three months. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,838,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

