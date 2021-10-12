Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 124,562 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 65,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,972 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $562.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02 and a beta of 2.49. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

