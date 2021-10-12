Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TATYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

TATYY opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $46.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

