Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.71

Shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.71 and traded as low as $11.20. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 3,216 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAYD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Devices by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Devices by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

