TD Securities Boosts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$70.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of MTY Food Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.63.

TSE:MTY traded up C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$65.95. The stock had a trading volume of 65,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,346. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.50. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$37.09 and a 52 week high of C$72.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$135.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$114.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.6217221 earnings per share for the current year.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

