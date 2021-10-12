TD Securities Lowers WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) to Hold

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.