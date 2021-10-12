TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.99

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.99 and last traded at $32.57, with a volume of 14775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTDKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TDK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut TDK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. TDK had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Research analysts predict that TDK Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

