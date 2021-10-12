TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TMVWY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TeamViewer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price objective on TeamViewer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from €45.00 ($52.94) to €21.00 ($24.71) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.85.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

TMVWY traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.12. 84,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,816. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.