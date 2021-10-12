TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Down to $7.89

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $7.73. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 31,817 shares changing hands.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 70.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,524 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 791.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 177,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 157,613 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $1,254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 236.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,141,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 801,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.