Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.50 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CSFB lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.58.

Teck Resources stock traded up C$1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,677. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$15.81 and a 52 week high of C$34.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.46. The stock has a market cap of C$18.56 billion and a PE ratio of 114.51.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

