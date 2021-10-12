Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.50 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CSFB lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.58.

Teck Resources stock traded up C$1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,677. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$15.81 and a 52 week high of C$34.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.46. The stock has a market cap of C$18.56 billion and a PE ratio of 114.51.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

