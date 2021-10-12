Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Up 6%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares shot up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.12. 4,211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 317,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGLS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

