Ted Baker (LON:TED) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $152.71

Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.71 ($2.00) and traded as low as GBX 128.50 ($1.68). Ted Baker shares last traded at GBX 129.60 ($1.69), with a volume of 414,038 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 152.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £239.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

