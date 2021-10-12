Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.36

Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.36 and traded as high as $3.66. Teekay shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 1,489,562 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Teekay from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.96 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Teekay during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Teekay during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay in the second quarter worth $48,000. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Company Profile (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

