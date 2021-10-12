Tekla Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at $523,483.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,303 shares of company stock worth $45,380,815 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.37. 4,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,177. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

