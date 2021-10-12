Tekla Capital Management LLC Buys 106,150 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,150 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $12,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IONS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.94.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.32. 1,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,221. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.40. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

