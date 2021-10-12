Tekla Capital Management LLC Buys 8,110 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.85. 6,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,175. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.37. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNN. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

