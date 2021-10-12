Tekla Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tekla Capital Management LLC decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IQV. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.81. The stock had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,254. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 77.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.65 and a 12 month high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

