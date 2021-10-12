Tekla Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Tekla Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,043 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises 1.3% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $41,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 61.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $380.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,060. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.01 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $376.57 and its 200 day moving average is $380.33. The company has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANTM. Mizuho raised their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.90.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

