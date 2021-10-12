Tekla Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,676 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Sutro Biopharma worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sutro Biopharma stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,820. The firm has a market cap of $869.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STRO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

