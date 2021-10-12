Tekla Capital Management LLC Grows Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 119.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,925 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of United Therapeutics worth $25,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,224,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,610 shares of company stock worth $4,181,340 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UTHR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.07. 529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,616. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $216.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

