Tekla Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Theravance Biopharma worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.53. 907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,381. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $626.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TBPH shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Theravance Biopharma Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.