Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $11.36 Million Stock Holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Tekla Capital Management LLC cut its position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Allakos worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,118,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Allakos by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in Allakos by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 152,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allakos by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,195,000 after acquiring an additional 83,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

ALLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

Shares of Allakos stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.56. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,274. Allakos Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.41 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

