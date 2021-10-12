Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $11.51 Million Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 152.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,053 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $11,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 8.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 38.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 78,556 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $367,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 97.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 355,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,888,000 after purchasing an additional 175,617 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.90.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,971. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.14. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

