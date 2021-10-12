Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $13.70 Million Position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,615 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of G1 Therapeutics worth $13,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $744,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 59,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,502,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 18.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTHX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.19. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.36.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

