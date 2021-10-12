Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $18.60 Million Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,580 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Novavax worth $18,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after acquiring an additional 777,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,964,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Novavax by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after acquiring an additional 476,750 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,328,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,608,000. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.19. 23,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,307. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.33 and its 200-day moving average is $199.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $7,544,328.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.43, for a total transaction of $518,970.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,908.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,877 shares of company stock worth $35,798,211 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

